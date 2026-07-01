Dr. Patrick Hadorn | AI, Healthcare & The Future of Primary Care

The Politics Chicks Podcast is a progressive politics podcast and politics news show hosted by Christy Branham and Monica Healy. Every week we sit down with elected officials, candidates, physicians, journalists, policy experts, and changemakers to discuss the issues shaping America. In Episode #33, primary care physician Dr. Patrick Hadorn joins us to discuss healthcare, artificial intelligence in medicine, physician burnout, vaccine misinformation, chronic illness, patient advocacy, and the future of evidence-based medicine.



🌟 Welcome to Episode #33 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟

Today we’re honored to welcome Dr. Patrick Hadorn, a primary care physician, Medical Director at Park Nicollet Maple Grove, and one of Minnesota’s leading advocates for compassionate, evidence-based patient care.



🎙️ In one of our most personal episodes yet, Dr. Hadorn joins us to discuss physician burnout, artificial intelligence in healthcare, vaccine misinformation, chronic illness, patient trust, healthcare policy, and why strong relationships between doctors and patients remain the foundation of good medicine.



🐓 IN THIS EPISODE



🩺 Primary Care & Patient Trust

Why long-term relationships between physicians and patients lead to better health outcomes—and why trust is the most important tool in medicine.



🤖 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

How AI is transforming medicine, reducing physician workload, improving patient care, and creating new ethical challenges.



💉 Vaccines & Medical Misinformation

How physicians navigate vaccine hesitancy, misinformation, and public health in today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape.



🏥 The Healthcare Workforce Crisis

Why physician burnout, insurance bureaucracy, and provider shortages threaten the future of primary care.

❤️ Living With Chronic Illness

Christy shares her own healthcare journey and why compassionate, patient-centered medicine has changed her life.



📚 Evidence-Based Medicine

How patients can identify trustworthy medical information and avoid misinformation online.



👇 Learn More

Mayo Clinic

https://www.mayoclinic.org

Cleveland Clinic

https://my.clevelandclinic.org

Open Evidence

https://www.openevidence.com

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@ThePoliticsChicks www.thepoliticschicks.com

🧡 xoxo,

Christy & Monica

The Politics Chicks Podcast is a progressive politics podcast and politics news show hosted by Christy Branham and Monica Healy. Every week we sit down with elected officials, candidates, physicians, journalists, policy experts, and changemakers to discuss the issues shaping America. In Episode #33, primary care physician Dr. Patrick Hadorn joins us to discuss healthcare, artificial intelligence in medicine, physician burnout, vaccine misinformation, chronic illness, patient advocacy, and the future of evidence-based medicine.



If you enjoy thoughtful political interviews, conversations about healthcare, public policy, current events, artificial intelligence, medical misinformation, and the future of American democracy, subscribe to The Politics Chicks Podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Substack.



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