Christian Nationalism vs. Christianity: A Pastor Explains the Difference

🌟 Welcome to Episode #25 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟

🎙️ The Politics Chicks began as a Substack created by two Midwestern moms trying to make sense of politics, democracy, culture, and the increasingly chaotic world around us. Now we’re bringing those conversations to the podcast.

This week, we sat down with Pastor Steve Young of GracePoint Church in Minnesota for a thoughtful, honest conversation about evangelical Christianity, Christian nationalism, MAGA politics, faith, power, immigration, and what happens when religion becomes intertwined with political identity.

🔥 This is one of those episodes that reminds us that disagreement doesn’t have to mean dehumanization—and that curiosity may be one of the most powerful tools we have for bridging divides.

🐓 IN THIS EPISODE:

📍 What evangelical Christianity actually is—and how it became so misunderstood

📍 The historical roots of the evangelical movement

📍 The difference between Christianity and Christian nationalism

📍 Why so many evangelicals became associated with MAGA politics

📍 How fear, tribalism, and political identity have shaped modern faith communities

📍 Immigration, faith, and what scripture says about loving your neighbor

📍 Why many Christians are uncomfortable with the current direction of evangelical politics

📍 Trump, morality, power, and the challenges of political tribalism

📍 The role media plays in shaping both religious and political identity

📍 Why curiosity, humility, and neighboring matter more than ever

📍 What gives Steve hope for the future of Christianity in America

✨ ABOUT STEVE YOUNG:

Steve Young serves as Associate Pastor at GracePoint Church in New Brighton, Minnesota, where he focuses on leadership development, mentoring, Christian education, and helping people navigate questions of faith, community, and culture. During this conversation, Steve offers a thoughtful perspective on how faith communities can engage the world with compassion, curiosity, and humility rather than fear and division.

🧭 This conversation touches on:

Evangelical Christianity • Christian nationalism • MAGA • faith and politics • immigration • religion in America • polarization • tribalism • neighboring • media influence • compassion • civic engagement • democracy • spirituality • community • public discourse

💌 We would love your input!

Do you think Christianity and Christian nationalism have become too intertwined in America?

What role should faith play in politics—and where should the line be drawn?

👇 Drop your thoughts in the comments.

🔔 RESOURCES:

➡️ GracePoint Church

2351 Rice Creek Road

New Brighton, MN 55112

📞 (651) 633-7515

🌐 https://www.exploregracepoint.com

📧 office@exploregracepoint.com

➡️ Contact Steve Young:

📧 stevenyoung@comcast.net

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🧡 xoxo — Christy & Monica

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