🌟 Welcome to Episode #26 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟

🎙️ Can Technology Save Democracy? | Ramon Perez on Mobile Voting, AI & Government Accountability

Today we’re joined by Ramon Perez, founder of the Digital Democracy Project, a nonpartisan effort using mobile voting, AI-powered bill summaries, legislative transparency, and real-time accountability to help reconnect citizens with government.

Democracy was never meant to be something we participate in once every few years. It was meant to be a living conversation between the people and those elected to represent them. In this episode, we explore whether technology can help save democracy by giving voters greater access to the legislative process, more transparency into how elected officials vote, and new tools for civic engagement.

🐓 IN THIS EPISODE:

📍 The Story Behind the Mission

Ramon shares the powerful experiences that inspired his work—from the sacrifice of Lieutenant Tyler Brown, a fellow veteran who gave his life leading his troops in Iraq, to an Iraqi grandmother who risked her life simply to cast a ballot. These stories shaped his belief that democracy is an idea worth fighting for.

🗳️ Beyond Election Day

What if voting didn’t happen only every two or four years? Ramon explains how the Digital Democracy Project allows citizens to weigh in on legislation while it is actually being debated, creating a direct connection between voters and lawmakers.

📱 Democracy in Your Pocket

We discuss mobile voting technology, how the platform works, and why Ramon believes increasing access and participation could fundamentally change the relationship between citizens and government.

🔍 Making Legislation Understandable

Most legislation is written by lawyers for lawyers. Ramon explains how his team uses AI to summarize bills into plain language so voters can make informed decisions without needing a law degree.

📊 The Accountability Scorecard

One of the most innovative parts of the project compares what voters wanted with how elected officials actually voted. We discuss transparency, legislative scorecards, real-time district maps, and whether elected leaders truly represent the will of their constituents.

🔒 Can Mobile Voting Be Secure?

Security is the question everyone asks. Ramon walks us through the safeguards, technology, and lessons learned from systems already being used by military voters overseas.

🤖 AI, Civic Engagement & The Future of Democracy

From AI-powered voter education tools to real-time legislative tracking, we explore what democracy could look like in the digital age and how technology may help rebuild trust in government.

✨ Final Word

Millions of Americans feel disconnected from government and frustrated by a political system dominated by money, parties, and special interests. Whether you agree with every aspect of the Digital Democracy Project or not, this conversation asks an important question:

What if voters had a greater voice in shaping the laws that govern their lives?

💌 Learn More:

Digital Democracy Project

www.digitaldemocracyproject.org

TED Talk:

Can Technology Save Democracy? — Ramon Perez

www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QcWBH1Zx9g

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🧡 xoxo — Christy & Monica