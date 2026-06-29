Can Mike Johnson Be Defeated? Matt Gromlich on Hope, Education & Holding Power Accountable

🌟 Welcome to Episode #32 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟



Today we’re joined by Matt Gromlich, educator, community advocate, and Democratic candidate for Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, where he’s challenging House Speaker Mike Johnson.



🎙️ Matt returns to discuss how his campaign has evolved after Louisiana’s unprecedented election controversy, why he believes education and healthcare should be national priorities, and what voters across northwest Louisiana are telling him.



🐓 IN THIS EPISODE:



📍 Challenging Mike Johnson

Why Matt decided to take on one of the most powerful Republicans in Washington.



📚 Education First

From universal pre-K to free school meals, Matt explains why investing in children strengthens entire communities.



🏥 Healthcare & Affordability

Why he believes healthcare should be accessible regardless of employment.



💰 The Economy Beyond Wall Street

Why economic success should be measured by working families—not stock market numbers



🗳️ Voting Rights & Representation

The impact of Louisiana’s redistricting battles and why showing up for constituents matters.



❤️ Leading With Hope

Matt shares why listening, empathy, and practical solutions remain at the center of his campaign.



👇 Learn more:

WEBSITE: https://www.mattgromlichforcongress.com/

ACTBLUE: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/matt-gromlich-1

PODCAST: https://www.youtube.com/@MattGromlichForCongress



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🧡 xoxo — Christy & Monica



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Politics, Louisiana, Mike Johnson, Matt Gromlich, Congress, Louisiana 4th District, Democratic Party, House of Representatives, Elections, Campaign 2026, Democracy, Voting Rights, Public Education, Education, Public Schools, Healthcare, Economy, Infrastructure, Redistricting, Public Policy, Campaign Interview, The Politics Chicks, Political Podcast, Women’s Political Podcast, Women in Politics

