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A $60 million spectacle on the people's lawn, for a public that isn't invited and can't afford the groceries. Rome at least handed out the bread.

Sometime around the year 100, the Roman poet Juvenal looked out at a citizenry that had once handed out military commands, consulships, and every office worth having, and watched it trade all of that away for two things. Duas tantum res anxius optat, he wrote — the people now anxiously long for just two things: panem et circenses.

Bread and circuses.

Give the crowd cheap grain and a good show, and it will stop asking who actually runs the place.

I keep coming back to that line this week, because tomorrow — Sunday, June 14, Flag Day, the President’s 80th birthday — the UFC is putting a steel cage on the South Lawn of the White House.

Topuria and Gaethje. Pereira and Gane. Cage fights on the literal grass of the people’s house, under the banner of America’s 250th birthday. The production has reportedly swelled to $60 million. It requires up to 900 contractors, the support of at least seven federal agencies, hundreds of trucks, and the detail Juvenal himself could not have improved on: 494 portable toilets.

Two thousand years of human progress, and we have arrived back exactly where we started. At the spectacle on the ruler’s grounds, thrown in the ruler’s honor, paid for out of the common store, while the crowd is invited to look but not to touch.

The squeeze is not in your head

Before anyone tells you this is just sour grapes about a fun party, rehash the most recent numbers people are actually living inside right now.

Inflation is not cooling. It is accelerating.

Prices rose 4.2% over the year ending in May 2026 — the third straight month of acceleration and the highest reading since April 2023. Energy costs alone jumped more than 23% on the year. Groceries keep climbing: food away from home up 3.5%, food at home up 2.7%, every cart a little lighter for the same money.

And wages are losing the race.

Over the past year, nominal pay grew about 3.6% while prices climbed faster. That gap — small on a chart, brutal in a kitchen — is why people who got a raise still feel poorer. Because they are.

So they reach for plastic.

American credit card balances have hit $1.28 trillion. The personal savings rate has fallen to 3.6%. Roughly half of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and most could not cover a surprise $1,000 bill — a transmission, an ER copay, a broken water heater — without borrowing for it.

This is not a story about people buying too many lattes. It is a story about the floor giving way underneath ordinary competence: people who work, who budget, who do everything they were told to do, and who are still quietly going backward every single month.

That is the room this spectacle is being staged in front of.

The point was never that the games are bad

Here’s where I want to be careful, because “bread and circuses” gets thrown around lazily, usually by someone who thinks they’re too refined for the things normal people enjoy.

Juvenal was a snob.

Plenty of his contempt was just contempt — for the tastes of regular Romans who liked a day at the gladiatorial games. If your whole argument is “look at the unwashed masses cheering for cage fights,” you’ve misunderstood the line, and you’ve insulted a lot of people who simply like fighting and a party.

There is nothing wrong with either.

The games were never the problem. The substitution was the problem.

Juvenal’s complaint was about a transfer:

A people that used to hold real power had let it slip away, and the spectacle was the sweetener that made the loss go down easy.

The circus didn’t cause the powerlessness. It anesthetized it.

It gave the crowd the feeling of being courted. Given to. Celebrated. Included.

Precisely as the substance of citizenship drained out of their hands.

So the right question tomorrow is not “why do people like the UFC.” It’s the one Juvenal actually asked:

What is the spectacle standing in for, and who is it really honoring?

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Whose birthday are we really celebrating?

The official story is the Semiquincentennial — 250 years since the Declaration. A grand national milestone. Who could object to a party?

But strip the bunting off and look at what’s underneath.

A federal watchdog group went to court arguing that Freedom 250 is not really a 250th-anniversary event at all, but a celebration of one man’s 80th birthday, dressed in the flag to qualify for permitting and environmental exemptions it otherwise wouldn’t get.

A judge let the event proceed — but the framing fight is the whole story. Because this is the oldest move in the imperial playbook. Roman games nominally honored the gods, or Rome, or a victory.

They functioned to honor the giver.

The emperor stood in the arena as benefactor and master of ceremonies, the crowd roaring its gratitude, and everyone understood — without anyone saying it — who the day was actually about.

Putting the octagon on the South Lawn does the same thing, only more nakedly. It collapses the last bit of distance between the seat of government and the show.

There is no metaphor left to decode. The house where the public’s business is supposed to be done becomes, for a night, a private arena lit for one man’s birthday, and we are told to read it as patriotism.

“No real public access” gives away the game

And here is the part that should land hardest for anyone counting pennies this month and that you’ll watch play out tomorrow:

You are not invited. Not really.

Court filings show organizers expecting around 125,000 people, with another 75,000 turned away — but this is not your town green on the Fourth of July, open to whoever shows up with a lawn chair. It is a controlled, credentialed, securitized event on the most restricted real estate in the country.

The South Lawn is not a public park. You will watch it the way Romans who couldn’t get a seat watched the triumph.

From outside the walls, on a screen, as audience rather than participant.

That is the entire grim symmetry of panem et circenses. The spectacle is staged for the people and held away from the people at the same time.

It is generosity as performance — $60 million of public ground, public agencies, and public attention converted into a gift you can see but not enter, thrown for you but not with you, on the same weekend you decided to skip the name-brand groceries again.

Nobody is owed a cage fight on the White House lawn.

But we are owed a government that does not mistake a fireworks-and-fistfights birthday bash for governance and does not expect a country that’s maxing out its credit cards to feel grateful for the show.

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So, where’s the bread?

Notice what’s strange about our version.

Rome at least supplied the bread. The grain dole was real food in real hands; the circuses came on top.

Our 2026 remix has perfected the circus and quietly dropped the loaf.

The spectacle is enormous, gilded, $60 million strong. The bread— affordable groceries, wages that keep up, a buffer against one bad month— is the very thing slipping out of reach for half the country.

That’s the rage. It isn’t irrational. And it isn’t snobbery.

It’s the very specific fury of being handed a circus when what you asked for was bread. Of watching opulence bloom on ground that belongs to you, for a celebration that doesn’t include you, paid for by a public that’s being told to tighten its belt.

Juvenal saw it coming nineteen centuries ago. The least we can do is pray for rain and refuse to clap on cue.

Sources: BLS Consumer Price Index (May 2026); U.S. inflation and food-price data; LendingTree and Bankrate paycheck-to-paycheck surveys; Federal Reserve consumer credit data; CNN, TIME, and U.S. News reporting on UFC Freedom 250 cost, logistics, and litigation.

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