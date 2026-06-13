The Politics Chicks

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
1h

This is how you build community:

https://albellenchia.substack.com/p/a-concept-and-a-plan?r=7wk5d

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Neil Deupree's avatar
Neil Deupree
1h

We are watching the Rise Up, Sing Out "a concert for the first amendment " tomorrow as our local protest. 7:30 edt.

https://www.youtube.com/live/Uxap5XA61ng

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