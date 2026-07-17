Ami Berger | Threads, Humor & Finding Joy During Dark Times

🌟 Welcome to Episode #36 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟



Today we’re joined by writer, editor, communications strategist, and one of Threads’ most beloved political voices, Ami Berger.



🎙️ Ami joins us for one of our most personal conversations yet as we discuss Threads, political humor, online community, writing, Minnesota’s culture of neighboring, Jewish identity, the lasting impact of COVID, and why protecting your joy may be one of the most important acts of resistance during difficult times. From hilarious one-liners to thoughtful reflections on community and democracy, this episode feels less like an interview and more like catching up with an old friend.



🐓 IN THIS EPISODE



😂 Humor as Resistance

How comedy, storytelling, and perfectly timed one-liners help people survive political chaos while building genuine community.



📱 Threads & Building Authentic Community

Why Ami unexpectedly became one of Threads’ favorite follows, how social media has evolved since Twitter, and the real friendships that have grown from online connections.



❤️ Finding Joy During Difficult Times

Why authoritarian movements thrive on despair—and why protecting your happiness, your creativity, and your sense of humor is one of the most important acts of resistance.



🏡 Minnesota’s Culture of Neighboring

A conversation about Metro Surge, community organizing, civic engagement, and why Minnesota’s deep-rooted culture of neighboring became a model for showing up when people needed each other most.



📚 Writing, Memory & Personal Essays

Ami shares the inspiration behind her personal writing, her reflections on childhood, and why storytelling helps us understand who we are.



✡️ Jewish Identity & Repairing the World

Growing up Jewish, raising children with strong values, the meaning of tikkun olam (“repairing the world”), and how community shapes our lives.



🐈 Cats, Dogs & Midwestern Life

From Alfredo’s surprise appearance to patios, neighborhoods, food, friendships, and plenty of laughter, this conversation reminds us that joy and connection still exist—even in difficult times.



👇 Learn More:



🌐 Threads: https://www.threads.com/@amib

✍️ Fragments by Ami Berger:

https://fragments.ghost.io/





FOLLOW/SUPPORT

Substack | Threads | Bluesky | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook



@ThePoliticsChicks

🧡 xoxo — Christy & Monica









Ami Berger, Threads, Threads creator, political humor, humor, online community, social media, Minnesota, neighboring, community organizing, civic engagement, democracy, political podcast, The Politics Chicks, storytelling, writing, Ghost, personal essays, creative nonfiction, Jewish identity, tikkun olam, COVID, Metro Surge, resilience, hope, women in media, progressive politics, Minnesota politics, finding joy, podcast interview