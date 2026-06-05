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Diane Bagues's avatar
Diane Bagues
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Your article is telling. I made several calls to my Congress folks about this earlier before it passed. Because I’m concerned about the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (the BWCA) and had canoed there three times while I was living in Illinois.

I know that it is a closed system of lakes. I know that the main lake, with its entry points in Eli and Grand Marais have motorboats in it. I also know that once you carry your canoe or your kayak over a traverse and into another lake in the system you are in waters that motor boats cannot pollute. And traveling on lakes that are clean enough to drink out of early in the season. And camping on shores or islands where the main sounds you will hear at night are wolves and loons.

I am concerned that mining on the edges of America’s only truly pristine wilderness will lead to noise and pollution, and the consequent loss of all that makes the Boundary Waters Canoe Area unique, and so incredibly special.

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