The Politics Chicks

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Terri's avatar
Terri
8h

Well done, thank you!

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Jenn Knoxville's avatar
Jenn Knoxville
8h

Excellent layout of facts and timeline of this absolute disaster.

Hegseth is such an obnoxious loudmouth, but I've been curious about how much weight he has really had in this mess.

It's like watching 9 year old little boys playing war but this has had very severe consequences.

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