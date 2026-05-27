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It takes a particular kind of arrogance to inherit a working solution, blow it up on a whim, spend seven years making things dramatically worse, launch an unauthorized war, run out of bombs, and still not have a plan for getting out.

And yet here we are.

From the moment Donald Trump ripped up the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 to today’s grinding, rudderless conflict that has closed the Strait of Hormuz, spiked gas prices, torched the global economy, and left Iran’s regime potentially stronger than when this all started—the story of Trump and Iran is one of the most consequential and preventable foreign policy disasters in modern American history.

Every step of the way, the warnings were there.

Every step of the way, he ignored them.

What follows is the full accounting.

Step One: Killing the Deal That Worked

On May 8, 2018, Trump withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action—the Iran nuclear deal negotiated under President Obama and signed by the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Russia, China, and Iran. Under the JCPOA, Iran had dismantled two-thirds of its centrifuges, shipped out 98 percent of its enriched uranium stockpile, and allowed international inspectors unprecedented access to its facilities. Iran’s breakout time—the window needed to produce enough fissile material for a bomb—had been stretched to at least a year.

Trump called the deal ‘the worst deal ever.’ He promised to get a better one.

He never did.

Instead, freed from the deal’s constraints, Iran accelerated its uranium enrichment, limited inspector access, and began stockpiling hundreds of kilograms of highly enriched uranium. Harvard political scientist Stephen Walt called Trump’s withdrawal his ‘most consequential foreign-policy blunder.’ The RAND Corporation warned immediately that it would backfire strategically. The Foreign Affairs assessment was blunt: it was a ‘strategic disaster.’

But Trump had a theory: maximum pressure would force Iran to the table on his terms.

It didn’t.

What it did do was validate hardliners inside Iran who had always argued that negotiating with Washington was pointless—that the Americans would just tear up any agreement whenever it suited them.

As it turned out, they were right.

Step Two: The Bombing That ‘Obliterated’ Nothing

On June 22, 2025, the United States launched Operation Midnight Hammer—a strike against Iran’s three primary nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center. Trump went on television that same day and declared that Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities had been ‘completely and totally obliterated.’

They had not been.

An early CIA assessment found the strikes had not destroyed the core components of Iran’s nuclear program and had likely set it back only months—not the years the administration was claiming. A July 2025 Pentagon review was slightly more generous, estimating a setback of roughly two years.

Either way, ‘obliterated’ was a lie.

The White House, characteristically, responded not by correcting the record but by publishing a statement titled: ‘Iran’s Nuclear Facilities Have Been Obliterated—and Suggestions Otherwise are Fake News.’

Then, in early 2026, Trump began threatening to bomb Iran again—because, he said, Iran was rebuilding. Except no evidence of rebuilding was presented to Congress, detected by the IAEA, or confirmed by any independent analysis. CNN’s reporting put it plainly:

Trump said he’d obliterated Iran’s nuclear program. So why was he looking to strike again?

The answer, of course, was that the first time hadn’t worked—and he couldn’t admit it.

Step Three: Starting a War Nobody Wanted (Except Bibi)

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched ‘Operation Epic Fury’—large-scale coordinated strikes on Iranian military sites, missile facilities, drone factories, IRGC command centers, and government buildings. Several senior Iranian officials were assassinated, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Reports are clear that Israeli intelligence provided by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ‘a decisive factor’ in Trump’s decision to authorize the operation.

This is a war that Netanyahu had wanted for years. Trump gave it to him.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff had warned Trump before the strikes that attacking Iran could prompt Tehran to close the Strait of Hormuz—the narrow chokepoint through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s seaborne oil passes.

Trump acknowledged the warnings and dismissed them.

He told his team that Iran would capitulate rather than close the strait, and that if they did close it, the U.S. military could reopen it quickly.

Iran closed the strait. The U.S. military has not reopened it.

The war was launched without a declaration from Congress, in violation of the War Powers Act’s 60-day clock.

It was launched without an exit plan and what ‘winning’ looked like.

It was launched, by most expert accounts, against the advice of nearly every senior military and intelligence official with institutional memory still working in Washington.

A former adviser put it simply:

Trump ‘thought this a matter of days, a matter of weeks at most, and it would be a resounding victory.’

It is now in its tenth week.

Step Four: Closing Hormuz—The Predictable Catastrophe

When Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz, the consequences were immediate and severe.

The International Energy Agency reported the closure was blocking approximately 14 million barrels of oil per day—making it, according to analysts and international observers, one of the most significant threats to global energy transit in decades. The IEA described it as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.

Gas prices in the United States climbed to more than $4.53 per gallon on average—roughly $1.50 above pre-war levels. Global financial markets cratered. Industries dependent on oil and natural gas—aviation, fertilizer, manufacturing, shipping—began absorbing shock waves. Tourism collapsed in the Gulf region.

According to the IEA, de-mining the strait, evacuating trapped tankers, and restarting production could take weeks to months. Repairing damaged facilities, restoring pre-war output, and restocking depleted inventories could take multiple calendar quarters—possibly years.

All of this was foreseeable.

All of it was foreseen.

Trump was told.

Step Five: The Truth Social War Room

If you want to understand the strategic coherence—or lack thereof—driving this conflict, look no further than Trump’s Truth Social feed.

He posted a photo of the American flag superimposed over a map of Iran with the caption: ‘United States of the Middle East?’ He delivered tirades at Iran’s government after U.S. forces rescued a captured colonel.

He announced ceasefires.

He announced their end.

He announced victories.

He announced that Operation Epic Fury would end ‘if Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to.’ He threatened to bomb Iran ‘at a much higher level.’ He praised Iranian citizens as great people while threatening to destroy their country.

On April 7, 2026, Trump posted one of the most extraordinary statements ever made by an American president in the middle of a military conflict:

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

He discussed shutting off Iran’s power grid and destroying its bridges. He gave Iran a deadline—8 p.m.—to open the Strait of Hormuz or face annihilation. CNN legal analysts noted that his threats may have crossed into violations of international law.

Then, on May 18, 2026, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had postponed ‘the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow’ after Gulf leaders asked him to give diplomacy more time.

He announced–to the entire world–the day he planned to attack.

This is 100% without modern precedent.

Military operations depend on surprise. Announcing a strike date to adversaries—and doing so on social media—is not a negotiating tactic.

It is the behavior of a man who has confused geopolitics with reality television, and who has no concept of operational security.

Step Six: The Nuclear Brinkmanship

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which maintains the Doomsday Clock, published a report in April 2026 asking the question that no prior generation of Americans had needed to ask about an active American president mid-conflict:

‘Will Trump nuke Iran?’

Reports indicated Trump had to be talked back from escalatory options at several points during the conflict. The Union of Concerned Scientists warned that the war was raising nuclear risks in ways not seen since the Cold War. Trump’s threat that ‘a whole civilization will die’ raised alarms internationally about whether he was signaling the use of nuclear weapons.

Trump eventually told reporters he would decimate Iran ‘in a very conventional way’ and that ‘a nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody.’

The clarification was welcomed.

The fact that it needed to be made—by a sitting American president, about a war he started self-admittedly on a “gut feeling”—was not.

Step Seven: No Exit, No Plan, and a President Who Is Bored

The war was supposed to last days.

It lasted weeks. Then months.

As of late May 2026, it has ground into its thirteenth week with no resolution in sight, no clear military objective achieved, and an American president who—according to a former adviser—is bored.

‘He’s bored of this conflict,’ the adviser told CNN, ‘in part because it’s not going the way he thought it would.’

CNN’s analysis described Trump as ‘trapped by his own strategy—one geopolitical and one domestic.’ Iran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz means he cannot end the war at an acceptable military price. With his approval rating in the 30s, gas prices above $4.50 per gallon, and public opposition to the war rising, he has no political space to keep waging it either.

A PBS News timeline documented Trump’s ‘series of unenforced deadlines’—repeated declarations of imminent victory, each followed by continued conflict.

Iran rejected his proposals.

He threatened more strikes.

Talks stalled. More threats.

The Senate, in a remarkable bipartisan rebuke, advanced a resolution to halt the military action—the first time in this conflict that Congress moved to formally check the president.

And then there is this: a ceasefire has technically been in effect since April 7. On May 25, 2026—while Iranian officials sat in Doha negotiating a peace deal and the White House spoke publicly about an imminent agreement—US forces conducted airstrikes inside Iran.

CENTCOM called them ‘self-defense strikes.’ They targeted IRGC boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz and a surface-to-air missile site in Bandar Abbas that was targeting American aircraft. Iran called it a flagrant ceasefire violation and a sign of ‘bad faith and unreliability.’ The IRGC claimed it shot down an American Reaper drone in the exchange.

This is what the ceasefire looks like.

There was no exit plan because there was never an entry plan worth the name. The operation was premised on the assumption that Iran would fold.

It didn’t.

And now the man who started it can’t figure out how to stop it—and is still bombing in the meantime.

Step Eight: The Bill—And Who’s Paying It

As of late May 2026, the cost of the Iran war to American taxpayers has reached approximately $29 billion, of which roughly $24 billion goes to replacing munitions, repairing equipment, and covering operational expenses.

The Pentagon has separately requested an additional $200 billion.

That is on top of a national debt that was already at historic levels before the first bomb dropped. The war has contributed to the largest economic disruption since COVID—with global financial markets roiled, supply chains destabilized, and energy prices reshaping household budgets across the country and around the world.

Congress has repeatedly been kept in the dark. Republican members of the House Armed Services Committee pushed back on Hegseth over munitions usage levels. The Senate’s rebuke came because lawmakers in both parties grew alarmed at the pace of spending and depletion of U.S. military stockpiles.

The United States went into this war with a world-class arsenal. It is now burning through irreplaceable munitions at a rate that has left military planners worried about vulnerabilities elsewhere—in the Pacific, in Europe—should other crises arise.

Trump has declined to provide a specific accounting of total war costs. At various points he has simply declared victory and moved on to a new threat.

The bills keep coming regardless.

Step Nine: The Bitter Irony—A Stronger Iran

Here is perhaps the most damning verdict on this entire episode:

After eight years of maximum pressure, one set of airstrikes that ‘obliterated’ nothing, a full-scale war, the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, and the closure of the world’s most important oil chokepoint—Iran’s regime may be on the verge of emerging from this conflict richer, more internally consolidated, and strategically stronger than when it started.

The emerging deal being negotiated as of late May 2026 includes:

The release of Iranian frozen assets

The waiver of U.S. oil sanctions during any negotiation period (potentially generating $10 billion or more for Tehran in just 60 days)

Sanctions relief tied to the reopening of Hormuz.

Analysts note that wartime decision-making inside Iran has shifted further toward hardline military figures—particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—making the regime more, not less, militarized.

Trump may have started this war to neutralize Iran’s nuclear program and weaken its government.

He may end it by handing Iran a financial lifeline, legitimizing the IRGC’s expanded domestic role, and proving to every adversary watching that the United States will eventually blink.

Except as of May 26, 2026, he hasn’t ended it yet. The deal talks are continuing in Doha—Iranian officials and Qatari mediators, going ‘back and forth’ on a preliminary draft, according to Secretary of State Rubio, who said the process could ‘take a few days.’ Iranian officials are more pointed:

There are, they say, serious disagreements on the core terms, particularly around sanctions relief and the unfreezing of assets. The prospect of an imminent agreement has faded.

So the war that was supposed to last days is still going.

The ceasefire that was supposed to end the shooting didn’t.

The deal that was supposed to close last week isn’t closed.

And the bombs—American and Iranian both—are still falling.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu—for whom this war was, by multiple accounts, a long-sought goal—has expressed frustration with Trump’s ceasefire push, reportedly with ‘his hair on fire’ at the prospect of a negotiated end.

The one person who wanted this war most is now furious that Trump wants out.

The one person who wanted it least—the American public, whose approval rating for the conflict has cratered—never had a vote.

Step Ten: When Even His Own Hawks Are Screaming

Here is a detail that tells you everything about where things stand:

As of May 24, 2026, the loudest critics of Donald Trump’s Iran policy are not Democrats.

They are the people who built it with him.

Mike Pompeo -- Trump’s former Secretary of State and the architect of the original maximum pressure campaign -- went public this week to denounce the deal Trump is now negotiating to end the war.

He called the emerging agreement not remotely America First and compared it to the Obama-era approach that Trump spent years attacking. Pompeo accused the administration of effectively paying the IRGC to build a WMD program and terrorize the world.

The White House response was to have Communications Director Steven Cheung tell Pompeo to -- in Cheung’s exact words -- shut his stupid mouth and leave the real work to the professionals.

This is Trump’s former Secretary of State. The man who implemented his Iran policy for four years.

Pompeo was not alone.

Senator Ted Cruz called the emerging terms unacceptable. Senator Lindsey Graham -- one of Trump’s most reliably loyal defenders -- added his objections. Senator Roger Wicker raised concerns about the nuclear provisions. And John Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Adviser, wrote that under the deal’s apparent terms, the ayatollahs will have won a significant victory.

These are not doves.

These are not Democrats.

These are the people who have spent years arguing that Iran is an existential threat, that nothing short of regime change is acceptable, that any deal with Tehran is appeasement–and they are now looking at what Trump is preparing to sign and saying:

This is worse than what Obama did.

The man who called the JCPOA the worst deal in history may be about to sign something that the architects of his own Iran policy describe as a gift to the IRGC.

That is not a footnote. That is the verdict.

The Sum of It

Let’s be precise about what has happened here.

Trump inherited a working, internationally verified nuclear containment deal. He walked away from it to prove a point and never got anything better. He authorized airstrikes that he publicly lied about. He started a war on the strength of Israeli intelligence and his own ego, against the advice of his top military advisers, without congressional authorization, without an exit strategy, and without the faintest idea what Iran would do in response—despite being told, explicitly, what Iran would do in response.

He has announced attack dates on social media. He has threatened civilizational annihilation on Truth Social at 8 a.m. before his first Diet Coke. He has reportedly had to be talked away from nuclear options. He has burned through tens of billions of dollars and a significant portion of America’s precision munitions stockpile. He has closed—through Iran’s retaliation—the most important oil transit route on the planet, raised gas prices for every American family, and destabilized the global economy.

He is now, by his own former adviser’s account, bored.

And the deal he is likely to sign to end this war may leave Iran better off than it was the day he blew up the deal that was actually working.

History will not be kind to this absolutely dumbfuckerous chapter in modern American history.

And it shouldn’t be.

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