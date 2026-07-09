The Politics Chicks

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Brian Repko's avatar
Brian Repko
1d

Phenomenal - now to get this piece picked up and shared more widely

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Agent of Chaotic Respite's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite
11h

Wow - superlative detail! Bottom line, for me, is that the Rs know how to stack the deck, how to bury inconvenient facts that counter their desired goal, whom to target, and how to cover their tracks. If only they would invest this much effort and funding toward party-agnostic, citizen-benefiting actions! But there I go, dreaming again.... 😎✌️

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